Critical Contrast: CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) versus Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get CD International Enterprises alerts:

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 2.99% 12.94% 5.33%

This table compares CD International Enterprises and Information Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group $249.13 million 1.06 $2.76 million $0.17 32.29

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CD International Enterprises and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Services Group beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for CD International Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD International Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.