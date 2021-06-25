Realio Network Trading Down 20.3% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $277,533.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00099141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00159693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,886.51 or 1.00316280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

