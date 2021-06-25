JustBet Tops 24-Hour Volume of $75,903.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $75,903.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00099141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00159693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,886.51 or 1.00316280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

