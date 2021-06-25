TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by DBS Vickers

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at DBS Vickers to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAL. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.79 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 74,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,716,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.