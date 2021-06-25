Ink Protocol Trading 22.2% Lower This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $474,434.31 and approximately $224.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.00580669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.