Mining, Minerals & Metals (LON:MMM) Shares Up 2.9%

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (LON:MMM) rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Approximately 101,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57.

Mining, Minerals & Metals Company Profile (LON:MMM)

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc does not have significant operations. Its objective is to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business in the natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

