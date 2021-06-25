Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 255 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $482.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $486.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

