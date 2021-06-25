Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 13,863 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Boston Partners grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

