Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Shares Down 17.1%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) shares were down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

