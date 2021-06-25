The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $127.24 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

