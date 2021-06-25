Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $127.24 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

