Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

