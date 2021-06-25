Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Brian Leedman Acquires 933,589 Shares

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) insider Brian Leedman acquired 933,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,413.81 ($36,009.86).

About Neurotech International

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. Its product includes Mente Autism, a portable electroencephalographic medical device that uses neuro feedback to relax the minds of children with autism spectrum disorder.

