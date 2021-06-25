Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.