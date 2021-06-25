Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00.

Invitae stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

