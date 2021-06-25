Walentin Mirosh Sells 8,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00.

MUR stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

