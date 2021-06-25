Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $534,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

