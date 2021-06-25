NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $8,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $5,112,000.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $37.17 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

