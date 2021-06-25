NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 861.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

