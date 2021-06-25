Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

