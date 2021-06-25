NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,531 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $14,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Discovery by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Discovery by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

