CarMax Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,051 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 871% compared to the average volume of 726 put options.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CarMax by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1,910.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

