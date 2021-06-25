FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

