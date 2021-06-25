The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKE opened at $45.41 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Buckle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Buckle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

