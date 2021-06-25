Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PLUG opened at $32.90 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.