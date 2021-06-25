Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of PLUG opened at $32.90 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

