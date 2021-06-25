NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

