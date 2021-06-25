Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,188,271,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMPT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

