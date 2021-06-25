Wexford Capital LP Invests $35,000 in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGFS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

