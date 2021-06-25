Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV opened at $15.36 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.