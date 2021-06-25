Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.863 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

