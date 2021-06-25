Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

