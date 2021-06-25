Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $357,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

