3,024 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after buying an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after buying an additional 432,666 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.85 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07.

