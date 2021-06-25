Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.29 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($12.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $14.66 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.