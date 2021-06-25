Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

