Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Chemed by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $482.46 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

