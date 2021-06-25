Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

