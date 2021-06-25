Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.46 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,343 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after buying an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 593,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 115,142 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 561,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.