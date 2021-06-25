Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.74). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 359.80 ($4.70), with a volume of 5,219,893 shares changing hands.

KGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.24.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

