Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.74. Summer Infant shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 6,486 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

In related news, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summer Infant by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

