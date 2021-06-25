Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.36. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 13,888 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
