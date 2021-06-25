Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

