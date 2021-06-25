Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $81.37 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

