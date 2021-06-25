Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.35 million.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $703.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

