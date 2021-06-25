Jonathan Gitlin Purchases 2,280 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.05. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$22.27.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.86.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

