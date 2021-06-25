Michael Fitzmaurice Sells 4,600 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.15 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

