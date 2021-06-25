Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells $60,500.00 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 630,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.