Warren Whitehead Sells 15,400 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$63,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,991.60.

Shares of APS opened at C$4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 20.88 and a current ratio of 21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$371.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$9.40.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.