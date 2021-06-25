BMO Capital Markets Trims Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Target Price to C$45.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

EMLAF opened at $32.05 on Friday. Empire has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

