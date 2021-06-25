Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,868.75

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008.33 ($39.30).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 3,062 ($40.01) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $114,696.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

